Military talks about fishing around the sea borders as North and South Korea open communication channels.

On Monday, dormant communication channels between the South and North Korea were revived, signaling progress in the North’s desire for foreign concessions.

It’s not the first time Pyongyang has used hotlines to bargain with Seoul, so it’s unclear whether the two countries’ relations would improve. When it advantages the hermit nation, the North often suspends and then reactivates the phone connections.

After two months of silence, North Korean liaison officers accepted calls from their South Korean neighbors Monday morning across a network of cross-border government and military channels.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve spoken. We’re overjoyed that the communication routes have been reestablished in this manner. According to a video provided by South Korea’s Unification Ministry, a Seoul official remarked during a phone call with his North Korean counterpart via one channel, “We expect that South-North relations would evolve to a new level.”

The Koreas exchanged intelligence regarding fishing activity along their disputed western maritime boundary—where multiple inter-Korean naval fights have occurred in previous years—on a separate military channel, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said, in order to avoid similar skirmishes. According to a ministry statement, Seoul hopes that restoring the hotlines will assist to calm tensions on the peninsula.

The hotlines are phone and fax lines used by the Koreas to schedule meetings, coordinate border crossings, and avoid unintentional collisions. They’ve been essentially halted for over a year after the North cut them off in retaliation for South Korean civilian leafleting activities. After Seoul held yearly military games with Washington that Pyongyang considers as invasion rehearsals, communications were briefly restored for nearly two weeks this summer, but North Korea later refused to send messages again.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his desire to reopen communication channels last week, stating he wished to fulfill the wishes of the Korean people to foster peace. His powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, has previously stated that North Korea was willing to reopen discussions and cooperate provided certain criteria were satisfied.

Because the proposal came as North Korea resumed missile tests after a six-month pause, some observers doubted its sincerity. South Korea must also reject its "double-dealing standards," according to Kim Yo Jong.