Military Records of the United States of America Thousands of military-grade weapons, including TNT and rockets, have gone missing.

The military has reported that rockets, land mines, and other explosives have gone missing. Many of the items that have gone missing have been reported as thefts, with troops altering paperwork to hide them. A Marine Corps demolition specialist took 13 pounds of C4 plastic explosives in order to prepare for a hypothetical civil war, according to one case.

In a statement to authorities, the anonymous specialist said, “I had one thing on my mind and one thing only: I am safeguarding my family and my fundamental rights.”

These alleged thefts are being investigated by the military. Despite the fact that the number of personnel who steal such equipment is small, they do not want the guns to end up in the wrong hands.

“We want to bring the number to zero so there is no loss,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland told the Associated Press. “But it doesn’t mean we don’t take losses seriously.”

Apart from theft, the research claims that inadequate record-keeping and monitoring are contributing to the rising number of lost explosives and firearms. A criminal investigation in Quantico, Virginia, revealed that cans of explosives and detonators had vanished from inventory.

The Associated Press acquired data on explosive device thefts from each service branch from 2010 through 2020 for specific military bases. Over half of the nearly 1,900 missing explosives, mostly TNT, were eventually recovered, according to the Army. The data from the Marine Corps was too hazy to measure precisely, while the Air Force indicated that about 50 pounds of C4 had gone AWOL. Finally, the Navy reported the fewest explosives lost, with only 20 hand grenades stolen and 18 recovered.

An artillery shell detonated in a Mississippi recycling yard in August. Chris Smith had taken a break from work to cool off by drinking water and chewing tobacco. Suddenly, he found himself hugging a coworker whose legs were dripping blood. The man died on the spot.

In an interview, Smith stated, “For no reason at all.”

At the scrap yard two days later, an entire shell was discovered.