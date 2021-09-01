Military Pay Chart 2021: US Military’s 5 Highest-Paid Ranks

When compared to enlisted people, military commanders normally have a higher average pay rate. Officers are also entitled for additional perks, such as a monthly housing allowance. But, in the US military, what are the highest-paid positions?

Service members’ base salaries start out low and eventually rise depending on how long they’ve been in the military. Another option to increase an officer’s pay is to advance through the ranks. According to Business Insider, the following five military levels have the highest incomes.

“Full bird” colonels and Navy captains are among those promoted to the O-6 rank. These workers are normally paid a monthly basic wage of $7,139.10. According to the Federal Salary website, if they can service for more than 30 years, their base pay might reach $12,638.40 per month by 2021.

The selection of brigadier generals and rear admirals is based on a number of factors, including job availability. If you have less than two years of experience and are judged competent for this rank, you can earn a monthly salary of $9,414.30. They are also paid an average of $313.81 each drill. After 30 years of service, the base pay for this level can reach $14,065.80.

Generals and admirals who have received two stars for their service are known as major generals and rear admirals. Members with fewer than two years of experience in this rank can earn a monthly basic salary of $11,329.50. People who can service for more than 30 years can earn up to $15,935.40 per month.

Service men promoted to O-9 have served long enough in the military to be eligible for the maximum compensation authorized by US law. Vice admirals and lieutenant generals fall within this category. This position requires at least 20 years of experience, and the monthly base compensation is claimed to be $16,012.50.

O-10, which comprises four-star generals and admirals, is the highest-paid position in the US military. The monthly base pay for this level with 20 years of service is $16,608.30, and regardless of duration in service, it will not be increased.

Although lower-ranking officers’ base monthly pay may be low, they are entitled for a variety of benefits and allowances. The government will not tax a service member’s income if it is categorized as a “allowance,” which implies they can keep it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.