Military helicopters will be visible over Liverpool next week for a reason.

Military helicopters are expected to fly overhead beginning next week in some parts of the city.

The helicopters will be visible at all hours of the day and night, with some flying until the wee hours of the morning.

The North West Reserve Forces and Cadets Association has revealed the rationale for the manoeuvres next week.

From Sunday, July 18 to Friday, July 23, the reserve force’s Altar Training Camp on the Sefton coast will hold military aviation drills.

For the majority of next week, helicopters will be visible over Hightown, Formby, and Crosby.

Up to ten helicopters will operate on a regular basis, both throughout the day and at night, with flights lasting as late as 3.30 a.m.

The activities are part of a training program for aircrews who must do a number of “night sorties.”

“Unfortunately, during the summer months and the later hours of darkness, this necessity means flying till the early hours of the morning,” a representative for the NW RFCA said.

“Aircraft routing in and out of Altcar Training Camp has been planned to minimize interruption as much as possible, and the community’s continuing support and tolerance during this critical training is greatly appreciated.”

“Thank you for your patience; it is greatly appreciated.”

Altcar Training Camp is one of the best small weapons marksmanship training sites in the UK.

The camp located 12 miles north of Hightown, at the mouth of the River Alt, near the southern end of the Sefton Coast sand dunes.

When there is no live shooting, the estate has 620 acres of range and dry training sites, as well as 500 acres of beaches and sand dunes for training.