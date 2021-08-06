Military COVID Vaccine Mandate Faces Backlash: ‘I Do Not Want An Untested Vaccine’

The mandated COVID vaccine for 1.3 million service members, which is expected to take effect as early as Friday, has sparked outpourings of distrust among some military personnel, who are now questioning their rights.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to recommend soon that the COVID vaccine be made mandatory for all active-duty forces in the United States military – a move that follows President Biden’s decision to require vaccination of all federal employees.

Non-vaccinated federal employees are subject to routine COVID testing and other measures.

Army lawyer Greg T. Rinckey of the law firm Tully Rinckey has received a flood of calls about the possible mandate from hundreds of servicemen and women concerned about their rights and ability to sue if ordered to get the COVID shot, according to the Associated Press.

According to Rinckey, “a number of US troops have reached out to us, stating that they do not want an untested vaccine, are unsure of its safety, and do not trust the government’s vaccine.” ‘How do I know what my rights are?'”

However, military personnel have limited legal rights when it comes to vaccines, which are viewed as an essential part of service due to the military’s close quarters.

Austin is expected to ask Biden to waive a federal law that gives individuals the option of receiving the vaccine or not if it is not fully licensed, the Associated Press reported. Withdrawing the waiver will also assist the government in avoiding legal battles similar to those incurred in the 1990s when it mandated the anthrax shot, which was also not fully approved.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccines are not approved and are only authorized for emergency use, although Pfizer is expected to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration early next month, according to the New York Times.

However, Austin is not expected to wait until the shot is approved before pursuing the COVID vaccine mandate for military members, Pentagon spokesperson John F. Kirby said during a Tuesday news conference, as reported by the Times.

“He is not about to allow grass to grow beneath his feet,” Kirby stated. “We’ll have more to say here in a moment.”

According to the Pentagon, more than 1 million service members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with over 237,000 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Brief News from Washington Newsday.