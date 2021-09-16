Milan made a Champions League blunder that is continuing to backfire on Liverpool’s rivals.

You’d think Liverpool’s opponents would have figured it out by now.

A murmur swept across Anfield only moments before the Reds’ Champions League group match.

In a desperate attempt to gain an advantage against Liverpool, AC Milan used an old technique.

As his opposing number Mike Maignan approached him, Alisson Becker quietly trotted away from the Kop.

It was clear early on that Milan had won the toss.

A narrow victory for the Italians, but Liverpool would go on to triumph 3-2 in an instant classic to get off to a winning start in the Champions League this season.

The efforts of Milan to agitate the Reds served as a reminder of the mistake that competing clubs are now making.

Yes, Liverpool would much rather kick towards the Kop in the second half, according to tradition.

However, it appears that targeting the Anfield Road End at the end of the game makes no difference to Jurgen Klopp’s team these days.

According to statistics, it has been nearly seven years since Liverpool last lost a home game when asked to kick towards the Kop in the first half.

Burnley has already been defeated at Anfield after winning the toss this season, while Tottenham Hotspur was defeated last season.

In 2019/20, Leicester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and, in the FA Cup, Everton were all defeated, whereas in 2018/19, West Ham United, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all defeated four times.

Manchester City were beaten in both the Champions League quarter-final and the Premier League final the previous season. On the final day, Brighton & Hove Albion were humiliated 4-0, while Burnley and Tottenham were held to a tie.

Stoke City and Middlesbrough were beaten in the Premier League after winning the toss in 2016/17, while West Ham United and Chelsea were held to a draw.

In the previous season, Villarreal were crushed 3-0 in the Europa League semi-final, Everton were hammered 4-0 in the league, and Bournemouth were beaten 1-0. Both Sunderland and Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw.

Indeed, the last time Liverpool lost a home game when assaulting the Kop in the first 45 minutes was early in the 2014/15 season.

Blackburn Rovers were held to a goalless draw in the Premier League. “The summary has come to an end.”