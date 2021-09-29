Mikey and Grace of Big Brother reveal their pregnancy news 15 years after the program aired.

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short have revealed their fourth child is on the way.

The Big Brother stars starred alongside Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and the late Nikki Graham in the 2006 series.

And now, 15 years after Mikey from Liverpool and Grace first met, they are expecting their fourth child.

Grace, 36, told OK! magazine, “People think we’re crazy to have a fourth child, and maybe we are, but we couldn’t be happier.”

“It’s been a really pleasant pregnancy; you don’t have time to worry about anything else when you’re racing around after the kids all day; they’ve kept me more than occupied.

“We’re all overjoyed, and we can’t wait to meet our new baby.”

Grace also claimed that the couple would not know what they’re having because “we adore the surprise.”

She went on to say that they didn’t find out about their previous three children’s sex either.

She would also like to follow the same custom when it comes to giving birth.

“I’m due the 8th of January, and I’m hoping to have a water birth like I had with the other three,” she stated.

Grace explains that the former reality stars were “surprise” to fall pregnant again so quickly: “We knew we wanted another kid so we started trying but it occurred quickly so we were both startled at how fast it happened.”

“I guess Mikey hoped there would have been more practicing!” she continued, laughing.

Grace and Mikey married in 2009 and now live in Liverpool, where they own and operate a dance school.

They became engaged four months after meeting on the Channel 4 show, which was hosted by Davina McCall at the time.

They already have a nine-year-old daughter, Georgiana Slone, a five-year-old son, Spencer Michael, and a three-year-old daughter, Allegra Portia.

When the couple’s romance was revived as part of the show’s 20th anniversary last year, fans were pleased to learn they were still together.