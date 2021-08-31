Mike Richards’ ouster is celebrated by James Holzhauer, a top ‘Jeopardy!’ champion.

On Tuesday, James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, used social media to take a jab at Mike Richards.

“Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast statements were appropriate for polite society?” Holzhauer tweeted shortly after word surfaced that Richards was leaving his role as executive producer of Jeopardy! No. But, given the job he did as host of Jeopardy, does he deserve the benefit of the doubt? “No, too.”

Holzhauer also tweeted a GIF of The Wizard of Oz’s “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead” sequence on Twitter, which appeared to be a reference to Richards.

Holzhauer is the all-time highest-paid American game show competitor. In 2019, he achieved a single-game winnings record of $131,127 during his 32-game winning streak as Jeopardy! champion. In November 2019, he also won the show’s “Tournament of Champions.”

Holzhauer won $2,464,216 in 33 appearances on the show, second only to Ken Kennings in Jeopardy! Winnings in regular play and the amount of games won

Holzhauer is the third-highest winning Jeopardy! contestant when the “Tournament of Champions” wins are added to his show total. Behind Jennings and Brad Rutter in the competition.

Richards was fired as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune by Sony on Tuesday, after stepping down as host of Jeopardy! following his controversial hire.

In the meanwhile, Michael Davies, executive producer of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, will take up production duties for Jeopardy!