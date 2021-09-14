Mike Piazza, a baseball hall of famer, is a vocal supporter of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall.

In California, Tuesday is a significant election day, and a Baseball Hall of Famer is among those who will vote to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a video that went viral, Mike Piazza produced a video in support of recalling California Governor Jerry Brown and campaigning for Republican Larry Elder’s candidacy.

Californians will vote Tuesday to determine if Newsom, a Democrat who has been governor since 2019, will be re-elected. Newsom is facing a recall campaign from more than 40 rivals.

Newsom will be re-elected if a majority of Californians vote “no” on the recall. If more than half of the voters say yes, the challenger who receives the most votes becomes governor. Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster, television host, author, and lawyer located in Los Angeles who opposes major COVID-19 regulations such as mask and vaccine mandates, has emerged as the most popular challenger to Newsom.

Enter Mike Piazza, probably baseball’s best offensive catcher, who began his unexpected Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Piazza campaigned for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and is now backing Elder to depose Newsom and take over the governorship in Sacramento.

“Get out and vote to recall Gavin Newsom and re-elect Larry Elder to the governorship of California,” Piazza added. “Larry Elder is going to resurrect the California dream….” He’s a man who adores California and is dedicated to resurrecting the California dream.”

Because of his enactment of COVID-19 laws, which include a vaccine mandate for gatherings with 1,000 or more attendees, Newsom is particularly controversial with California Republicans. California has one of the highest income and sales tax rates in the country, which has irritated wealthy Republicans in particular.

Piazza joins a long list of high-profile supporters of Elder, including Rose McGowan, Adam Carolla, Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo, and Clint Eastwood, in declaring the state broken and throwing their support to the 69-year-old challenger.

“When I first arrived in Los Angeles, all my friends talked about was moving to California,” Piazza remarked. “Now everyone is talking about leaving California.”

