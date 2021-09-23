Mike Pence, speaking from Orban’s Hungary, says he hopes the Supreme Court overturns abortion rights.

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed his desire that the United States Supreme Court would repeal abortion rights in the midst of a national debate over draconian new state laws.

On Thursday, Pence praised judicial nominations made while working in former President Donald Trump’s administration before an audience of foreign conservative activists in Budapest, Hungary’s capital. He expressed his desire for the Supreme Court to repeal the decades-old Roe vs Wade decision, which legalized abortion in the United States.

Pence stated, “We may well have a fresh start in the cause of life in America.” “It is our hope and prayer that a new conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court will take action in the coming days to bring the sanctity of life to the forefront of American law.”

Pence, a social conservative leader in the United States, has never been hesitant about his opposition to abortion and other policies that he believes harm traditional family values or contradict his Christian faith.

Pence warned that soaring divorce rates, legalized abortion, and low birth rates are contributing to the “erosion of the nuclear family” in his remarks. These developments, he claims, are part of a larger civilizational problem that requires immediate attention.

“We are witnessing a catastrophe that has brought us to this point in time, a crisis that has struck at the very heart of civilization itself. “The nuclear family is eroding, as evidenced by low marriage rates, growing divorce rates, rampant abortion, and falling birth rates,” Pence added.

The former vice president also made time to congratulate his host, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has grown in popularity among conservatives in the United States.

Since taking office in 2011, Orban has been chastised for authoritarian actions that have eroded the independence of Hungarian institutions, freedom of the press, and the rights of minorities such as Hungary’s LGBT population.

He is also a well-known firebrand in his opposition to migration to Hungary, claiming to be the EU’s foremost critic of refugee and asylum programs and positioning Hungary as Europe’s defender of Christian values.

The European Union has been at conflict with his government over a deterioration of the rule of law throughout his tenure as prime minister, as well as a discriminatory new law prohibiting the teaching of “LGBT propaganda” in Hungarian schools.

Orban was a Trump supporter as well. He revealed it last month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.