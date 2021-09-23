Mike Pence praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s conservative policies and hopes the Supreme Court will ban abortion.

Former Vice President Mike Pence praised Hungary’s decreased abortion rates under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s leadership at the Budapest Demographic Summit on Thursday, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The meeting, which has been held every two years since 2015, usually focuses on condemning illegal immigration and encouraging families to have more children.

Pence expressed confidence that the United States may follow Hungary’s lead in reducing abortions, especially in light of the conservative majority installed in the Supreme Court by the administration he served in with former President Donald Trump. According to the Associated Press, he also mentioned the 300 conservative judges nominated to federal courts during the administration, including three Supreme Court justices.

Pence stated, “We may well have a fresh start in the cause of life in America.” “It is our hope and prayer that a new conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court will take action in the coming days to bring the sanctity of life to the forefront of American law.”

Hungary has become a political model for right-wing leaders and observers around the world, who applaud Orban’s tough stance against illegal immigration and support for conservative social values.

Tucker Carlson, the most popular anchor on the right-wing Fox News Channel, spent a week in August broadcasting from Budapest, where he lavished praise on Hungary under Orban’s government and visited a fence along the country’s southern border via helicopter.

Budapest will host the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, next year, according to the Hungarian state news agency. CPAC is an annual gathering of largely American conservative activists and politicians.

While many Western conservatives like Orban’s attitude to immigration, they overlook his authoritarian streak, which includes the consolidation of Hungary’s media, the weakening of democratic institutions, and discrimination against minorities, including asylum seekers and LGBT individuals.

Pence has spent the months since leaving office putting together a post-White House operation that includes forming a new political advocacy group, giving speeches, raising money, and bolstering contacts that may help him run for president if he so chooses.