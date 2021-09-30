Mike Lindell’s claim of massive fraud in Idaho, where Trump won by 30 points, is rejected.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s claim that former President Donald Trump was the victim of major fraud in the 2020 presidential election was investigated and disproved by Republican Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.

Despite Trump’s apparent victory over Vice President Joe Biden by more than 30%, Lindell alleged that the presidential race in Idaho in 2020 was rigged against him. A document titled “The Big Lie” released on Lindell’s Frank Speech website falsely asserts that Trump was stolen of votes in every state, including Idaho, where it says that nearly 35,000 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden.

Denney’s staff visited two Idaho counties last week to investigate the claims after receiving Lindell’s report. Denney said in a statement released Wednesday that his office “takes free, fair, and accurate elections seriously” and that he is willing to look into charges of impropriety “when we are supplied with concrete evidence that we can review.”

“As soon as we got our hands on the document, we knew there was something wrong,” said Chief Deputy Secretary Chad Houck. “All 44 counties were accused of technological manipulation in this paper. In at least seven Idaho counties, the vote-counting procedure does not include any technological steps… That was a significant red flag for us, and one we knew we could confirm or refute fairly easily.”

Houck and other election officials went to Butte and Camas counties, focusing on them because of their small size, which makes recounting easier. In Butte County, the official vote total showed Trump with 1,202 votes to Biden’s 188. Officials quickly found that Lindell’s document claiming Biden only received 130 votes was bogus after a recount.

“On physical inspection and hand-evaluation in the presence of local members from both the Republican and Democratic parties, the real ballots showed exactly the expected 188 marked votes for Biden, not 130 as alleged,” Houck added.

Due to a tiny number of uncounted ballots, the single error officials identified in the county was in Trump’s advantage, with the ex-president gaining nine fewer votes in the recount. In Camas County, Trump received a solitary vote in the recount for a total of 508, while Biden received exactly the same 149 votes. This is a condensed version of the information.