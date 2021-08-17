Mike Lindell was not assaulted, according to a Florida politician who witnessed the incident.

Mike Lindell said he was assaulted at a South Dakota motel last week, but a Florida lawmaker who watched the incident said it was not an attack.

Late Wednesday, Republican congressional candidate Jeff Buongiorno and two other attendees of Lindell’s election fraud conference were “shooting the breeze” at the hotel bar, according to Buongiorno.

Buongiorno and the other attendees had approached Lindell in the foyer and requested a photo with him. After Buongiorno completed photographing the group, another man Buongiorno didn’t recognize approached them and asked to photograph them as well.

The other man who requested for a photo allegedly assaulted Lindell while the shot was being taken, but Buongiorno, who took the photo on the man’s phone, disagreed.

Buongiorno stated, “There was no attack.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lindell, who was in Sioux Falls for the conference, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that a late Wednesday encounter with a man wanting a photo left him bent over in pain. Lindell said he has filed an assault report with the Sioux Falls Police Department and is doing his own investigation into how the photo-taker may have put an object between his ribs, rendering his right arm immobile.

Except that Lindell said the second man threw his arm around him and thrust an object into his side, his account of the incident last week resembled most of Buongiorno’s description. He drew attention to a photograph of a man holding a yellow object.

“It happened really quickly, but the man understood exactly what he was doing,” Lindell said, adding that it was “one of the worst attacks on me I’ve ever experienced.”

Lindell, on the other hand, seems to have waited until Thursday to submit a police report when the Sioux Falls Police Department dispatched an officer to meet with him. Last week, he told the conservative talk show FlashPoint that the man used his finger. He did, however, say that he was evaluated for puncture wounds by medics this week.

Nothing Buongiorno saw could be defined as an attack that would cause Lindell pain, according to Buongiorno. As he walked to the, Lindell gave no sign that anything was wrong. This is a condensed version of the information.