Mike Lindell loses his lawsuit against the Daily Mail in court, as the judge dismisses the ‘defamation’ claim.

My Pillow inventor Mike Lindell’s defamation action against the Daily Mail was dismissed by a federal judge, who stated in the finding that the item the famed conspiracy theorist objected to “cannot be fairly understood as defamatory.”

Lindell, a fervent fan of former President Donald Trump, sued the Daily Mail tabloid in January after it published an article alleging a covert affair between him and 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski. Lindell and Krakowski swiftly refuted the allegations, which was based on a tip from a “unknown friend.” Lindell even admitted that he had never heard of the actress before.

While the report may have been erroneous, Judge Paul Crotty of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, concluded on Friday that nothing in the piece was defamatory.

“Dating an actress, whether hidden or not,” Crotty said, “would not create ‘public hatred,”shame,’ ‘ridicule,’ or any other such attitude toward Lindell.” The businessman’s case, according to the judge, “has not identified any comments in the Article that a reasonable person would perceive as defamatory.” Lindell, a former heroin user, claimed the piece was defamatory because it mentioned him courting the woman with champagne. He said the story harmed his reputation as well as his capacity to provide assistance to addicts as a former addict and creator of the Lindell Recovery Network. However, the judge dismissed this claim.

In his ruling, Crotty stated, “The purchase of alcohol is a legitimate and common conduct.” “If even more problematic depictions of alcohol consumption, such as underage drinking or alcoholism, routinely fail to qualify as defamatory in New York courts, how could any reasonable reader find the exchange of champagne or other bottles of liquor as gifts between romantic partners be offensive?” Lindell was mentioned by the judge “To be sure, this tabloid article may have embarrassed or irritated you. However, he only criticizes parts of the article that explain socially approved behaviors.” Such statements, according to Crotty, “cannot be fairly understood as defamatory,” and he “fails to build a credible defamation claim.” Lindell has been a vocal proponent of the conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden’s 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen.” Despite the fact that Lindell, Trump, and others. This is a condensed version of the information.