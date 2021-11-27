Mike Lindell is funding a new grassroots ‘election integrity’ group across the country, according to its leader.

According to the group’s head, MyPillow CEO and election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell is footing the cash for a new nationwide grassroots “election integrity” group.

Although the group claims to be “an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization focused on election integrity,” its website contains discredited claims about the 2020 election and only links to articles from right-wing news outlets such as One America News Network and personalities such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During an appearance on the War Room: Pandemic podcast, hosted by former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Shawn Smith, a retired Air Force colonel and the group’s president, claimed that Lindell was sponsoring the grassroots organization earlier this week.

During the podcast, Smith stated, “Cause of America is a new nonprofit that has just started up.” “Mike Lindell is an angel investor in a sense. And the mission of Cause of America is to support grassroots election integrity organizations across the country.” “Cause of America is forming as a group to support grassroots efforts and help folks around the country organize election integrity efforts,” he continued. “We’ll take care of them all, whatever we’ve got, and then introduce best practices.” During a video conversation last week, Smith threatened that if President Joe Biden’s “tyrannical administration” “stays in power,” there would be violence, according to Colorado Newsline. Smith has also been a part of Lindell’s 96-hour “Thanks-A-Thon” webcast event this week.

During the webcast on Friday, Lindell commended Smith as a “hero” and said that Cause of America will serve as a “information hub” for “wonderful grassroots groups” that had been “suppressed” by social media firms and news outlets.

"By the way," Lindell added, "Shawn is going to be president of everything we're going to tell you about, the Cause of America." "I get to play the role of chairman of the board of directors. I've come to know Shawn, and he's one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met, and he'll be here a lot in the coming days." The "Thanks-A-Thon" was originally planned as a type of post-filing after-show for an electoral fraud lawsuit Lindell had promised to file before the Supreme Court by Thanksgiving.