Mike Lindell has asked the Federal Appeals Court to assist in the dismissal of the Dominion Voting Defamation Lawsuit.

MyPillow has filed a new lawsuit in an attempt to have Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit dismissed for false claims of voter fraud made by CEO Mike Lindell about the 2020 presidential election.

On August 11, United States District Judge Carl Nichols denied petitions to dismiss Dominion’s lawsuit against MyPillow, Lindell, and pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. According to the National Law Journal, MyPillow lawyers submitted a new motion on Tuesday, asking the judge to allow an appeals court to consider its position that Dominion is a “government entity” because it negotiated with governments during the election.

MyPillow’s lawyers urged Nichols to certify two legal questions for the appeals court to consider, claiming that their arguments could lead to the dismissal of Dominion’s lawsuit. Both questions were posed assuming that Dominion’s government contracts imply that it will be legally regarded a government entity.

The case in question is Additional York Times Co. v. Sullivan, a 1964 Supreme Court decision that imposed new constraints on public officials suing for defamation. Following the verdict, authorities and other public figures accused of defamation must establish that statements were made with “actual malice,” which means the defendant “knew a statement was untrue or was irresponsible in publishing the material without investigating whether it was accurate.”

The lawyers’ first issue to the judge was whether a case should be dismissed if it “fails to identify any direct evidence of a statement or act that the defendant knew to be untrue” and “relies exclusively on circumstantial inferences to prove reckless disregard.”

The second question concerned whether a judge can deny petitions to dismiss a defamation case brought by a public person if the judge fails to take “judicial notice of material establishing a robust public debate on the issues raised in the complaint.”

The lawyers stated in their motion that “Dominion’s suit does not satisfy the most stringent real malice threshold under New York Times v. Sullivan, which applies to a government entity acting in the midst of a wide public debate.” “There is no personal statement or conduct by Michael Lindell in the lawsuit that shows he knew his claims against Dominion were false or that. This is a condensed version of the information.