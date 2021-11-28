Mike Lindell accuses ‘Attack Media’ of ‘Making a Mockery’ of Election Lawsuit Proposal.

Mike Lindell claimed on Sunday that the media mocked his intended 2020 election challenge lawsuit. The pro-Trump MyPillow CEO stated that multiple state attorneys general would back him up. However, their backing did not materialize, and his much-touted Supreme Court lawsuit did not get filed by his self-imposed Thanksgiving deadline.

Lindell stated during his Thanks-A-Thon webcast on Sunday, “They’re making a mockery out of it [the lawsuit]right now on Facebook and whatnot, the media over here, the attack media.”

“Do you have any idea how many people have worked hard and sacrificed everything they own because they realize this country is vanishing?” “I’m frustrated,” Lindell explained. “I’ve had enough.” On Sunday, former President Donald Trump took aim at the media for its coverage of his election fraud claims.

In a statement, Trump stated, “The Fake News Media cannot bear the fact that so many people in our Country know the truth, that the 2020 Election was rigged and stolen.” “However, practically every piece written has the words ‘Big Lie,’ ‘unsubstantiated facts,’ and so on, all in an attempt to minimize the true results.” Lindell also discussed why no state attorney general supported the lawsuit on Sunday. He stated he met with roughly 20 attorneys general, who informed him they needed more time since they were “helping our country” by assisting with COVID vaccinations for children.

“It’s as if we’ve put in a lot of effort here.” Working so hard to achieve something that should have been straightforward. [Voting] machines should be opened. He went on to say, “Of course, every state was unlawful.”

Lindell had planned to launch the complaint by Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, after saying for weeks that he would file a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results with the cooperation of many state attorneys general.

In September, Lindell stated, “We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving.” “To the citizens of this country, that is my promise.” Lindell made a draft of his proposed lawsuit public on Tuesday, claiming that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” despite the absence of proof to back up his claim.

“As a Nation, we are in uncharted [sic]ground. “The election in November 2020 was rigged,” the complaint copy stated.

The founder of MyPillow called me last week. This is a condensed version of the information.