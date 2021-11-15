Migrants in Belarus are allegedly being beaten by military guards, and the country would not allow them to return home.

Migrants in the Biaowiea forest on the Polish-Belarus border claim that Belarusian border officials will not let them back into the nation so they may return home, and that if they do, they would be beaten with batons.

The refugees told Al Jazeera that they were “stuck” in the less than two-mile-wide zone, which Poland is calling a “exclusion zone.” The migrants were being escorted back to the zone by Polish officials after attempting to enter Poland, according to the article, which then went on to relate instances of migrants who said they were beaten back by Belarusian officials after attempting to enter the country.