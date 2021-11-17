Migrants are bussed out of a Belarus border camp, easing tensions with Poland.

Belarusian officials bussed refugees away from a makeshift camp at the border on Wednesday, offering the possibility of a de-escalation in a tense standoff between Belarus and Poland, according to the Associated Press.

Since November 8, a huge group of individuals from the Middle East attempting to enter Europe has been stalled at a border crossing with Poland.

On Tuesday, tensions rose as Polish forces deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse migrants throwing stones. People attempting to cross the border were allegedly given smoke grenades and other weapons by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to Poland.

There were 161 attempts to enter the border unlawfully, according to Polish authorities. Authorities reported the situation had eased down on Wednesday. The big migrant camp near the border crossing is been closed and fewer people are present.

Most migrants are fleeing conflict or misery in their home countries in the hopes of reaching Germany or other Western European countries.

“The campsite near Kuznica is gradually filling up,” said Maciej Wasik, Poland’s deputy interior minister.

Belarus forces are diverting migrants with bags and backpacks away from the border, according to a video uploaded on Twitter by Poland’s border guard.

Anna Michalska, a spokesperson for the Border Guard, said some of the migrants were spotted carrying wooden logs, raising suspicions about whether they were being relocated to another location along the border.

It was unclear where the migrants were being transferred, and because to the limits on journalists working on both sides of the border, the information provided by officials is difficult to verify. In Poland, a state of emergency has been declared, keeping journalists, human rights workers, and others away from the border for 3 kilometers (2 miles).

Migrants were provided shelter inside a border logistics center, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta, providing them the opportunity to sleep indoors rather than in tents after many days.

Iraq has been urging its citizens to return home, claiming that the EU’s door is shut. The first flights will take place on Thursday.

Lukashenko has been accused by the West of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation bloc in retribution for sanctions imposed on his dictatorial dictatorship. Belarus denies any involvement in the plot.