Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.

While the United States is returning many migrants to their homelands, it is supplementing those flights by handing over some to Mexican authorities.

Migrants informed the Associated Press that at the Mexico-Guatemala border, they were told to walk into Guatemala and seek refuge, despite the fact that their entry into the nation had not been documented. They were not requested to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, which is required of all international visitors to Guatemala.

Karla Leiva, 32, of Yoro, Honduras, said neither US nor Mexican officials questioned if she was afraid of returning to her homeland.

“No one said anything to me. They never heard my side of the story or why I went to the US,” Leiva stated. “I couldn’t tell them they were extorting me and threatening to abduct my daughter and take my adolescent sons to join the gang if I didn’t pay up. That is why I had to flee the country.”

Leiva sat with her 5-year-old daughter Zoe on the terrace of a migrant shelter near the Guatemala-Mexico border on Thursday. In the previous 24 hours, they had visited three countries, none of which were their own.

On Wednesday, Leiva came at the El Ceibo shelter. She and her daughter had begun their journey 1,000 miles north in Brownsville, Texas, where they were placed on an aircraft with dozens of other moms and children by the US government without knowing where they were going.

The migrants spread the word that they were being deported to California. They were eventually informed that the plane would land at Villahermosa, in the state of Tabasco in southern Mexico, while in the air. Mexican police rushed them onto buses that took them three hours or more to reach the Guatemalan border.

Leiva and her daughter were caught up in the latest attempt by the US government to dissuade migrants and asylum seekers from approaching the country’s southern border.

On Thursday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made his department’s first public acknowledgement in response to reporters’ queries. This is a condensed version of the information.