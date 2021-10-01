Migrant remains discovered 80 miles from the border in Texas, hung from a tree.

Officials in Texas discovered the corpse of a suspected migrant hanging from a tree 80 miles from the state’s Mexican border on Thursday.

A man’s skeletal body hangs from a long length of cloth around his neck in a horrific photo obtained by the sheriff’s office and released online by Breitbart, which broke the story first.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told the news organization, “We have never seen anything like this in our county.” “We discover dead migrants all the time in this county, but nothing like this. This is what our deputies and Border Patrol personnel are up against,” he added.

Martinez told this website that the body was found naked, with folded clothing next to him, by law enforcement. They believe the man was strangled with his own shirt and that he had been dead for at least a week.

At the scene, investigators discovered two identification cards belonging to a Mexican man. The investigation is being treated as a homicide, according to the sheriff, though he added that there are still too many factors “to really specifically tell what actually transpired” until officials return to the scene and receive an autopsy report.

Martinez explained, “This is why it’s critical that we identify witnesses because they’ll be the only ones who can tell us exactly what happened.”

This year, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has seen an uptick in migrant deaths. Martinez stated that his office has discovered 98 migrants who died since January, with ten of them dying in a car accident. Martinez stated last year that his office only investigated the deaths of 34 migrants.

According to the sheriff, the Biden administration’s “rhetoric” on immigration is likely to blame for the spike in persons crossing the border.

He stated, “You can only suspect or presume that because of the language that the administration is putting out there that they may come in, they will come in.”

Martinez said that the body discovered on Thursday is the only migrant death case his office has suspected of foul play this year.

