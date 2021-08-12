Migrant families are being bussed to major Texas cities without being tested for COVID.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz in an article published Wednesday in Border Report, buses full of migrants who haven’t been tested for the coronavirus are being sent from Laredo, Texas.

The mayor described the situation as a “public health disaster,” claiming his city lacked the facilities to care for the migrants being transported to Laredo by Rio Grande Valley border officials, particularly those sick with the virus.

“These migrants aren’t subjected to any tests. “They aren’t tested by Border Patrol,” Saenz told Border Report. “We don’t even have the infrastructure for testing and quarantining,” she says. If they test positive, there is a requirement, or duty, to quarantine them, which is costly, and NGOs [nongovernmental organizations]don’t really have the capacity here locally.”

Because Laredo has a “waiting list” for medical beds and coronavirus cases are on the rise, Saenz said transporting the migrants into larger cities was required. When sick migrants enter the city, he says, it’s like “pitting a migrant against a local looking for a bed.”

The mayor of Laredo sued the Department of Homeland Security in July to prevent border officers from bringing migrants inside the city. The claim stated that migrants with the virus who were transferred there posed a health risk. According to Saenz, 35 to 40% of all migrants brought to Laredo by border patrol personnel tested positive for the virus, according to the lawsuit.

Busloads of families were nevertheless brought to the region despite a city-issued disaster declaration attempting to restrict border officials from delivering migrants there.

The only solution, according to Saenz, was to conduct a countermove and bus the migrants to other cities with more resources. According to the mayor, Laredo reached an agreement with DHS officials that authorizes the city to employ a charter bus firm to transport the migrants elsewhere.

“We agreed to dismiss the lawsuit, which we did, and then Border Patrol would transfer these migrants, around 200 per day or so, to a city facility that we rented, and then we, as a city, hired a busing firm to take these migrants farther north in Texas,” says the mayor. This is a condensed version of the information.