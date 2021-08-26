Migrant Children Tried to Flee the Fort Bliss Detention Center Due to “Horrible” Living Conditions.

According to affidavits submitted in court, several migrant children who crossed the US-Mexico border and were taken to the government’s largest emergency facility at Fort Bliss Army Base in Texas tried to flee due to “terrible” living conditions.

Some of the children who escaped from Fort Bliss were taken to a New York youth refuge. The New York shelter, according to a 16-year-old Honduran, was preferable because the Fort Bliss facility allegedly served uncooked chicken at some meals. He claimed he felt like a prisoner there because he stayed in bed all day.

In a court declaration, the Honduran teen stated, “If anything, misbehaving paid off.” “I am so thankful that I attempted to flee that hellhole. It was a nightmare, and I couldn’t sleep.”

He claimed that, unlike at Fort Bliss, he was served pizza and nice food at the New York shelter, and that the children there had teachers.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Minors continue to languish at the sites five months after the Biden administration declared an emergency and scrambled to set up shelters to house a record number of children crossing the US-Mexico border alone, according to child welfare groups.

According to testimonies filed with a federal court supervising custody conditions for immigrant youngsters, more than 700 children spent three weeks or more at the government’s unauthorized centers in mid-July. Children should be released swiftly to relatives in the United States or transported to a licensed facility, according to advocates.

A 16-year-old Salvadoran kid claimed in one of the documents that minors were offered uncooked meat. The youngster, who said he interacts with both of his parents once a week, was released to his father in Georgia after more than a month.

“Every day when I wake up, I am extremely frustrated. “I am the last one here among the youth with whom I arrived,” the lad declared. “Right now, I’d like to be at home with my father.”

The emergency camps, which were set up by the Biden administration in March to relieve deadly overcrowding at border posts, were intended to be a temporary solution. However, some people are questioning whether it is still the case months later. This is a condensed version of the information.