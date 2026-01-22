Middle Tennessee Braces for Major Winter Storm This Weekend

Middle Tennessee is preparing for what could be the most significant winter storm of the season, set to strike late Friday night, January 23, 2026, and continue through Sunday, January 25. Forecasters warn that the region faces a potentially dangerous combination of snow, ice, and freezing rain, with the possibility of double-digit snow totals in the northern parts of the state and a messy wintry mix in the south.

Power Outages and Travel Disruptions Expected

The National Weather Service has issued a high alert, forecasting a 55% chance that Nashville will see at least six inches of snow, with even higher chances of receiving at least three inches. The storm, expected to be slow-moving, will likely cause significant travel disruptions, including icy roads and dangerous driving conditions that could persist through the early days of next week. Additionally, the storm carries the threat of moderate ice accumulation, which may lead to downed trees and power outages affecting homes and businesses throughout the region.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing Friday night, remaining low through at least Tuesday morning, January 27. This will cause any snow or ice that accumulates to stick around, potentially causing problems well into next week.

Preparations are underway at Nashville International Airport, where crews are stocking up on de-icing products and ice melt to ensure smooth airport operations. The airport has invested $686,000 in new de-icing vehicles to keep the runways safe. Travelers are advised to check flight statuses before heading to the airport, as delays, cancellations, and diversions will be handled by airlines, air traffic controllers, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

As the region braces for the storm, local hardware stores are seeing a surge in demand for cold-weather essentials. H.G. Lipscomb Hardware, a family-owned business in South Nashville, has sold out of sleds and snow shovels, advising customers to take preventive measures against frozen pipes. The company recommends using foam faucet protectors or penetrating oil like WD-40 to prevent damage from freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service has also warned of hazardous driving conditions, particularly on the region’s snow- and ice-covered roads. Meteorologists have declared Saturday and Sunday as “First Alert Weather Days,” urging residents to stock up on winter weather supplies while they are still available.

As of now, the storm’s track remains uncertain, with meteorologists predicting that a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will affect areas near the Tennessee-Alabama line. Snow will likely dominate northern Middle Tennessee, with the possibility of sleet and freezing rain complicating conditions in the south.

The storm’s full impact will be revealed as it progresses through the weekend. While Nashville is expected to accumulate around six inches of snow, experts warn that sleet could limit total snowfall amounts. Regardless of the storm’s final form, residents are advised to prepare for extended periods of hazardous road conditions and potential power outages. Conditions should gradually improve by Monday and Tuesday, but the cold temperatures are likely to linger.

For those needing to travel, authorities recommend preparing for the worst by stocking up on food, water, and batteries. Local news outlets emphasize staying informed through weather apps or direct updates from local services. As the storm approaches, the safest option for most people will be to stay indoors and wait out the winter weather until conditions improve.