Mid-flight, passengers were informed that they were flying to a country on the red list, leaving them speechless.

A group of UK passengers heading to Mexico are distraught after learning that the country is on the verge of being placed on the blacklist.

Georgia, Mayotte, and Reunion have now joined the Central American tourism hotspot after the government declared which nations would face tighter Covid travel restrictions yesterday.

Gutted As reported by Mirror Online, British citizens were aboard a British Airways aircraft to Cancun when they learned of the government’s surprise move.

Travellers returning to England from a nation on the red list will be compelled to quarantine for ten days in a supervised hotel, which will cost £1,750 per lone traveller.

This is expected to rise to £2,285 on August 12 – and families who had planned to travel to Mexico are scrambling to book tickets home as soon as possible to avoid paying thousands.

Those arriving in England after 4 a.m. on Sunday will be required to stay in a government-mandated hotel.

James Dean, 38, of Bournemouth, had already spent £8,000 on a week in Cancun with his wife Rebecca and their four children, Lilly, 16, Jack, 13, Isabella, nine, and Fred, six.

“That has simply astonished me,” James, an office manager, said. To be honest, I’m devastated.

“The kids were all looking forward to it, and there’s no way I’m going back right now, but this just throws everything off.”

“Don’t get me wrong, you’re aware of the danger, but Mexico was never discussed. They could have given us a week’s notice at the very least.

“I’m going to have to pay for all of us to go into quarantine.” It’s still sinking in. I’m completely taken aback.”

“I don’t know what to say,” Nurse Rebecca said. I’m devastated.”

Families on long-awaited vacations boarded the British Airways flight from London Gatwick at 11.25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Claire, 30, from south London, explained, “I had access to the Wifi, so I found out in mid-flight.”

“All I wanted to do was get on the tannoy and tell everyone because I could see all these families looking forward to their vacation and it was evident they didn’t know,” she said.

“The lack of notice is insane. I had no idea that Mexico was about to turn red.” The summary comes to a close. ”