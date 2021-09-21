Microshops assist small business owners in getting their venture off to a flying start.

In St Helens, a program to assist small and new enterprises is off to a promising start.

The Microshops branch in St. Helens is one of just eight in the United Kingdom.

Microshops are comparable to markets in that retailers own a stall from which to run their company.

In early June, The Microshops opened in The Hardshaw Centre, a shopping mall in the heart of St. Helens town centre, with the goal of providing small up-and-coming retailers with a low-cost start-up.

The Microshops were discussed by The Washington Newsday with stall owners and customers.

Beth McDonald, the owner of Flawless Scents, believes that having a smaller store has advantages over having a larger one.

“All your other invoices are included, which is fantastic, and say someone comes in to look at another stall, anything you’re selling can catch their eye and earn you more customers,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Beth, who sells candles and wax melts, started her shop in early June and stated “business has been good” since then.

A Microshops stall costs £80 a week, plus VAT and utilities, giving it a more affordable choice for enterprises who are just getting started and may not be able to afford the costs of a full-fledged shop.

There are now three available stalls out of a total of 15.

Becky Miller, who also owns a stand called Becky’s Crystal Dreams, told The Washington Newsday that she feels new company owners should “start small” and expand from there, and that the Microshops are ideal for her.

“It’s a nice idea,” Emma Bee, a shopper, said. “It should be good when they’re all filled.”

“It’s wonderful for the town because it implies more local businesses,” another customer added.

The Microshops area is located in the Hardshaw Centre, next to the bus station and St Helens Central railway station, and used to be the St Helens Argos store.