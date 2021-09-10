Micky Mellon, Tranmere Rovers’ manager, finds a meaningful method to commemorate his first 100 days in charge.

On Wednesday, Future Yard in Birkenhead hosted a well-attended event in benefit of Len Johnrose’s Motor Neurone Disease Trust.

Micky and Rovers fan Phil, who is also the Headteacher of St Bede’s Catholic High School in Ormskirk, talk about how they put the book together, which is available via Reach Sport.

Mellon’s ex-Burnley teammate Johnrose was diagnosed with MND in 2017.

Mellon returned to Prenton Park in May following a ten-month term with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, and he was entitled to use his own book for the first 100 days of his second spell.

Both guys told amazing anecdotes about speaking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sean Dyche, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, and other successful managers to find out what makes them tick.

Before the book signing, there was a Q&A session where the audience could question the two co-authors on leadership.

Micky and Phil struck up a friendship after a chance meeting in the gym of a Stevenage hotel before to Rovers’ first game since their return to the EFL in August 2018, and set about creating a book for charity.

They’d meet with some of the country’s top executives, as well as people from the education and business sectors.

It’s a must-read for every Tranmere supporter, and it includes comments from Rovers chairman Mark Palios.

Mellon believes that fans who read it will have a “insight” into various leadership styles both on and off the field.

“It’s more of a business and leadership book than a football book with tactics and stuff,” Mellon explained.

“It’s an inside look at what makes these incredible leaders tick and how they work, and it’s all for a good cause.

“You won’t just read about what you see on a football pitch; there’s very little of that; it’ll be about the work that goes into making it a success and what the fans don’t see, so it’ll be a unique book and people will be able to understand what goes into that performance in terms of the organization behind the scenes, the environment, and all the procedures that you put in place to make a grou

