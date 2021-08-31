Micky Mellon is overjoyed by Tranmere Rovers’ recruitment of a “class” player from Celtic.

Micky Mellon is delighted to welcome Lee O’Connor back to Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic for the 2021/22 season.

O’Connor, a Republic of Ireland international, returns to Rovers after making 42 appearances for the Prenton Park team previous season.

The full-back was a member of the team that reached the Wembley final of the Papa John’s Trophy and the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

O’Connor has returned to Rovers for a second loan spell on the Wirral, and will reunite with his teammates after international service next week.

Mellon believes O’Connor will be a valuable asset for Tranmere once more, praising his on-field abilities.

“Lee is not merely a full back; I like him in midfield as well,” Mellon remarked.

“Our midfielders, with the exception of Jay Spearing, are mostly forward runners, so we don’t have many players with Lee’s attributes in the building, so he’s another excellent addition to the squad.

“Lee can also play as part of a three-man centre back pairing, at full back, and in a variety of other positions on the pitch.

“He is currently on international duty, demonstrating the caliber of player he will bring to the team. Lee is a gifted player with a strong attitude who understands what it takes to play for Tranmere Rovers.

“His admirers are aware of his abilities. It wasn’t a difficult decision to bring him back to the club after the personnel who worked with him last season informed me what a nice guy he is.”