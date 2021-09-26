Mickey the smoking chimp was shot and killed after a school rampage.

Mickey the monkey has to be one of the oddest occurrences in Liverpool’s documented history.

Mickey, a 14-year-old monkey, was the headline attraction at Mossley Hill’s Liverpool Zoological Park.

The zoo was only open for six years, from 1932 to 1938, and was located where the Rosemont Road housing estate now stands, off of Woodlands Road and Elmswood Road.

Thousands of species, including lions, alligators, elephants, kangaroos, bears, and over 600 monkeys, were said to live at the zoo, according to promotional posters.

The park’s greatest attraction, though, was Mickey, who was hailed as “the world’s smartest monkey.”

Mickey was also said to enjoy lighting and smoking cigarettes, and he was 15 stone of rippling muscle with a proclivity for escaping his cage.

Mickey is claimed to have escaped the zoo four times before committing suicide in 1938 after a final break out followed by a school rampage.

Mickey had also escaped from his colony a year before, in what was described as a considerably more light-hearted incident.

The story was titled “Chimp’s excursion” on page five of The Washington Newsday on Thursday, May 6 1937, the day following his escape.

On the run, Mickey, who is described as “larger than a man and all muscle,” is said to have had “three hours of packed and magnificent existence.”

The monkey is claimed to have pushed down a lion tamer, bit a circus master, leapt an eight-foot wall, and climbed a tree to watch children return home from school during his antics.

The ape then “kissed a woman who greeted him by name, and led her down the road with his arm around her,” according to a coal cart driver who challenged Mickey with a shovel.

He was eventually dragged away from his property when he “succumbed to the attractions of an orange” handed out to him.

Mickey went missing again the next year, but this time he met a horrible end.

On the front page of The Washington Newsday. “The summary has come to an end.”