Mick Lyons, an Everton icon like no other, is honored by his fans.

On his 70th birthday, Evertonians have been honoring Mick Lyons.

It’s a perfect number for a player who embodied Everton in many ways during the 1970s.

Despite the fact that the Blues were League Champions in the first year of the decade, it was eventually an age of near-misses and disappointment at Goodison Park, with home-grown hero Lyons serving as a standard-bearer for their cause.

“The beautiful thing about Mike Lyons was that despite all the failure, sadness, and frustration of the mid-70s, his attitude, persistence, and fight for the shirt kept the trust in me,” Alan Myers wrote on Twitter.

“I was still fighting if he was still fighting.” “Such a loyal Blue.” Lyons was educated at De La Salle School and his main childhood desire was to play for Everton, which he achieved on March 20, 1971, against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In many respects, the game was a microcosm of Lyons’ mixed fortunes with the Blues, as although making his goalscoring debut, his 87th-minute shot was merely a consolation in a 3-2 defeat.

Lyons would go on to make 473 appearances for Everton, and the five players who went on to make more are all-time greats ( Neville Southall 751; Brian Labone 534; Dave Watson 528; Ted Sagar 497; Kevin Ratcliffe 493).

Lyons, on the other hand, never got to win a trophy with his beloved Blues, unlike that famous quintet.

"I've always believed that the designation of 'legend' should be granted to players who have been part of trophy winning teams," Elton Welsby, a fellow 1951 child, stated. But in Mick's instance, I make an exception." Brian Little's second goal of the night on 118 minutes secured a 3-2 victory for Aston Villa in the 1977 League Cup final second replay (the only time the fixture has gone to a third game). He was part of the Everton team that went into the final month of the season top of the league but finished fourth.