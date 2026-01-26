Mick Jagger’s Granddaughter’s Partner Goes Missing in Cornwall

The partner of Mick Jagger’s granddaughter has gone missing in the small Cornish village of Boscastle, sparking a police search and an urgent public appeal from the Jagger family. Alexander Key, a 37-year-old chef and father of two, was last seen at a local pub on Friday afternoon. His partner, Assisi Jackson, the eldest grandchild of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, has shared a heartfelt plea for information about his whereabouts.

Key, who co-owns The Rocket Store, a popular seafood restaurant in Boscastle, has not been seen since the evening of January 23, 2026. Police have expressed growing concern over his welfare, as no further contact has been made since his disappearance. He is described as having a medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair, and a preference for wearing colorful clothing. A photo shared by Jade Jagger, Assisi’s mother, shows him wearing an orange patterned jacket before his disappearance.

Family and Police Call for Urgent Information

Assisi Jackson, who is 33 and has two children with Key, expressed her worry publicly, as did her mother, Jade Jagger, who posted a police appeal on her Instagram. The missing man is also the father of two daughters, Ezra, 11, and Romy, 6. In addition to his family’s search efforts, authorities are continuing their investigation and have urged anyone with information to contact police immediately using log number 847 from January 24, 2026.

Key, originally from Cornwall, lives with Assisi and their children in the area. The case has shocked locals in Boscastle, a picturesque coastal village known for its scenic harbor and cliffside walks. Authorities have confirmed they are conducting extensive searches around the village and surrounding areas, including coastal paths. The community has rallied in support of the family, with locals sharing the appeal and assisting in the search efforts.

The Jagger family has a long history of public attention, with Mick Jagger having fathered eight children over the course of his relationships. The family has often been in the spotlight, both for their high-profile status and the personal lives of its members. Mick Jagger’s daughter Jade, who has had two daughters with former partner Piers Jackson, continues to appeal for public help in finding Alexander Key.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as the search for Alexander Key continues in the coming days. His sudden disappearance has left his family and friends deeply concerned and hoping for a swift resolution.