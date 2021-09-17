Michiyo Tsujimura: Who Was He? A Google Doodle honors a scientist known for his work on green tea.

Today’s Google Doodle honors Michiyo Tsujimura, a pioneering late Japanese biochemist noted for her groundbreaking study on green tea and its nutritional advantages. The educator and researcher was Japan’s first female agricultural doctor.

According to the digital records of Ochanomizu University, a women’s university in Tokyo, where she was a professor, Tsujimura identified numerous components of green tea, including vitamin C, which contributed to an increase in green tea export from Japan to North America.

According to the United States Library of Congress, green tea was formerly one of the fastest growing exports in the country.

Have you ever wondered why green tea tastes so bitter? Its catechin and tannin components, both of which were identified by Tsujimura, are responsible for this.

Tsujimura, who was born on September 17, 1888 in the Saitama prefecture of Honshu, Japan’s largest major island and home to Tokyo, would have turned 133 today.

At Jinjo Higher Elementary School, the scientist began his career as an assistant teacher. According to Ochanomizu University’s digital archives, she then studied under Kono Yasui at the Tokyo Women’s Higher Normal School, where she developed a keen interest in scientific study.

Tsujimura began her career as a researcher after seven years as a teacher in the Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures.

She began her career as an unpaid assistant in the food nutritional laboratory of Hokkaido Imperial University’s agricultural chemistry department, which at the time did not accept female students, before eventually becoming a researcher at the university.

She continued her studies at the Riken research institute, where she and Seitaro Miura discovered vitamin C in green tea.

In 1929, the pioneering researcher succeeded in isolating and extracting catechin for the first time in the globe. According to the Ochanomizu University’s digital archives, she also established the chemical structure of tannin and isolated it in crystal form the following year.

Her findings were published in the dissertation “On the Chemical Components of Green Tea,” which earned her a doctorate in agriculture from Tokyo Imperial University in 1932, becoming her the country’s first female doctor of agriculture.

Tsujimura began his career as a professor and the first dean of Ochanomizu University in 1949.