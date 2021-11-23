Michigan Republican Party Chair Pleads Guilty to Harassing a Democratic Official and Threatening to Poison Her Dogs.

Matthew Smith, the head of the Genesee County Republican Party in Michigan, admitted to harassing Jennifer Kelly, a Democratic clerk in Houghton County, and threatening to kill her pets on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Smith, 24, will be punished for a misdemeanor on January 11 by Genesee District Court Judge William H. Crawford. He might be fined $1,000 and sentenced to up to six months in prison.

Because of his pleas, Smith may be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows juvenile offenders to have their criminal records expunged if they stay out of trouble. According to the Associated Press, the majority of those punished under the legislation plead guilty and are placed on probation.

Crawford has yet to decide whether Smith will be sentenced under the legislation.

Smith has already stated that he is not guilty and that the allegations are baseless. According to police records, he told detectives that he did not call Kelly and that his phone number had been spoofed to seem like his.

Spoofing occurs when a caller uses bogus information for their caller ID in order to conceal their genuine identity.

Despite claims, a warrant for Smith’s phone records revealed a call to Kelly on March 6, 2020, about 1 a.m., according to police reports.

Kelly expressed her delight at the case’s conclusion, saying she was “beyond pleased.”

While Smith admitted guilt in court, he provided little specifics about the phone chat with Kelly. He stated that he dialed “with the intention of causing her annoyance ” Kelly said she was “ready for some closure” despite the paucity of facts, according to the Associated Press.

Kelly claims that the phone call she got made her live in fear for months.

“My actions were entirely wrong,” Smith told a judge as he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. “I really regret for this call this late at night, disturbing the tranquility.”

During a 1 a.m. phone call in March 2020, Kelly claimed the caller threatened to poison her dogs, according to MLive.com.

Kelly said the call ended with “the strangest chuckle I’ve ever heard,” prompting her to shut herself in her bedroom when she dialed. This is a condensed version of the information.