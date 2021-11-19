Michigan overpaid nearly $4 billion in unemployment benefits, with little chance of recouping the money.

According to the Associated Press, a Michigan state audit indicated that the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency Office overpaid citizens by $3.9 billion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5.4 million people applied for jobless benefits, which were mishandled. As a result, over the summer, the agency sent letters to 648,100 Michigan citizens who had been declared eligible for benefits the previous year, informing them that they needed to reapply.

According to the audit, 347,437 people who previously qualified were now found to be ineligible. The state will almost certainly not be able to recuperate the money it has lost, according to the audit, because the agency, not the claimants, is to blame.

According to the Associated Press, former agency director Steve Gray, who resigned in November 2020, gave a presentation in April 2020 about the matter. The agency compared the benefits of “paying as soon as possible while simultaneously establishing eligibility” vs “establishing eligibility while deferring payments until eligibility is verified.” They admitted that there was a possibility of overpaying.

The agency employed four eligibility criteria that the US Department of Labor had not approved. Despite the Department of Labor informing them in June of 2020 of “serious” implementation concerns, the audit noted they did not reach out for clarification. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Republican senators have chastised the agency and demanded responsibility, citing the anxiety the mailings caused Michigan residents as well as the agency’s financial mismanagement.

On Thursday, Republican Representative Steve Johnson, the chair of the state House Oversight committee, released a statement accusing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration of perplexing people navigating unemployment and implementing executive orders that shut down people’s livelihoods during the pandemic.

"These findings show that a key component of Governor Whitmer's administration failed when people needed it the most, and that this was a state error," Johnson said. "…the agency's widespread ineptness and ineffectiveness resulted in weeks and months of hardship for a large number of people." The unemployment agency's leadership has changed several times in response to criticism for sluggish payouts and bogus claims. Acting Director Liza Estlund Olsen took over for Gray, who was eventually replaced.