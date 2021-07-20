Michigan has seen an increase in Legionnaires’ disease cases, with 107 cases reported in the first half of July.

Authorities in Michigan are looking into a recent surge in Legionnaires’ disease cases. The state saw 107 cases of the sickness in the first half of July alone.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 107 instances of the disease were recorded from 25 counties between July 1 and 14. In comparison to the same period in 2020, when there were only 16 cases, there has been a 569 percent increase in cases this year. In the first part of July this year, 41 cases were documented.

While legionellosis cases are most common in the summer and early fall, when warm, stagnant waters provide the greatest habitat for bacterial growth in water systems, the MDHHS noted that this increase is higher than expected for this time of year in Michigan.

There is yet to be found a common source of infection.

The recent “rain, flooding, and warmer weather,” according to MDHHS CEO Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, may have also contributed to the trend.

In a news release, Dr. Khaldun said, “We want everyone to be aware of Legionnaires’ disease, especially if they may be at higher risk for illness, and we ask that healthcare providers be attentive, testing and treating accordingly.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia.

After being exposed to Legionella bacteria, people can get Legionnaires’ illness or Pontiac fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Legionnaires’ disease has symptoms that are similar to other types of pneumonia, including cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath, fever, and headaches.

When people breathe in microscopic droplets contaminated with the germs, they can become ill. Although the majority of “healthy people” do not become ill after being exposed, others are at a higher risk of being ill. The elderly, those with cancer or other underlying illnesses, people with compromised immune systems or who take immunosuppressive medicines, people with chronic lung disease, and current or past smokers are among them. According to the CDC, one out of every ten people who contract Legionnaires’ illness dies.

In man-made water systems, there is a risk of Legionnaires’ disease.

The CDC stated that while Legionella bacteria are naturally found in freshwater habitats, they can pose a “health issue” if they proliferate and spread in man-made water systems.

In 2020, for example, health officials advised the public, particularly landlords, to exercise caution when reopening commercial facilities following the coronavirus lockdown. The lack of running water in the pipes, combined with temperature fluctuations, is claimed to provide ideal conditions for bacteria to thrive.

