Michigan has decided not to appeal the ruling and will pay $300,000 to a worker who was fired as a result of the Flint water crisis.

According to the Associated Press, the consequences from Flint’s water debacle continued on Friday, when the state of Michigan agreed to pay $300,000 to the city’s single employee dismissed as a result of lead-contaminated water.

In 2016, Liane Shekter Smith, the state’s water drinking division director, was fired. An arbitrator ruled that she was unlawfully fired as a result of the state’s desire for a “public scapegoat” during one of the country’s biggest environmental disasters.

The state of Michigan has opted not to appeal the decision. This week was the deadline for doing so. The state also gave Shekter Smith more in back pay and compensation than she was entitled to, increasing her total from $191,880 to $300,000. If Michigan had appealed, it might have battled to reduce the arbiter’s suggested compensation amount.

“One of the terms of the agreement is that she will not seek reemployment. Her forced resignation will be replaced with a voluntary one “The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s spokesman, Hugh McDiarmid Jr., told the Associated Press.

Flint’s water was taken from the Flint River in 2014-15 to save money. The decision was taken by state-appointed officials in charge of the city’s deterioration. Lead levels were found to be growing in 2015, particularly among children. Flint’s water crisis was eventually acknowledged by the state government.

This current agreement is just one of several lawsuits and challenges that have arisen as a result of the crisis.

“The department has agreed to a $300,000 settlement, which will end the issue and allow both the agency and Ms. Shekter Smith to move ahead,” McDiarmid said.

The highly corrosive water that was pulled in 2014-15 was not properly treated before it was distributed to around 100,000 people, destroying protective coatings inside the ancient pipes. As a result, lead was leaked into the environment from those pipes.

When Flint switched water supplies, the Department of Environmental Quality was chastised for not requiring corrosion control chemicals. Despite early troubling lead readings and demonstrations from outraged people who told stories of health problems and brought up containers of bad water, experts inside the agency insisted that results from a 12-month water sampling be completed first.

Some critics have claimed that the crisis in majority-Black Flint was caused by environmental factors.