Michelle Wu was sworn in as Mayor of Boston, becoming the first woman and the first person of color to hold the position.

Kim Janey’s role is being taken over by Wu. Janey was Boston’s first woman and first Black inhabitant to serve as mayor, according to the Associated Press, even though she was not elected.

Marty Walsh stepped down to become the United States Secretary of Labor under President Joe Biden, and Janey took over.

“The city governance is unique. After taking the oath of office, Wu stated, “We are the level closest to the people, so we must do the great and the small.” “After all, Boston was built on a revolutionary promise: things don’t have to remain the way they have always been.” That we can forge a new path for families now and in the future, one that is based on justice and opportunity.” Wu promised to pursue rent stabilization and a fare-free public transportation system throughout her campaign. According to the Associated Press, Wu stated that she would work with allies in the state government to try to put these suggestions into action.

“Not only is it possible for Boston to provide fundamental city services and generational change—it is critical at this time,” Wu said. “By doing the tiny things right, we’ll be able to handle our largest difficulties.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Wu said she felt swallowed up by the maze of concrete halls, checkpoints, and imposing counters when she first stepped inside Boston City Hall, all memories of why her immigrant family avoided such places.

However, she claims that her family’s troubles led to an internship with then-Mayor Thomas Menino and later a seat on the Boston City Council, where she learned the ropes of city government and politics.

“I know the halls and stairwells of City Hall like my own home now,” she remarked.

Following her inauguration, Wu will have the difficult task of implementing a flurry of ambitious policy ideas that served as the campaign’s backbone.

The fact that Massachusetts voters narrowly adopted a ballot question outlawing rent control statewide in 1994 is the largest roadblock to Wu’s rent stabilization proposal.

