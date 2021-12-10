Michelle and Jim are a couple. Bob Duggar Describes His Son’s Child Porn Trial and Conviction as a “Grievous” Experience.

Josh Duggar’s parents issued a joint statement on Thursday, calling their son’s trial and conviction for child pornography “grievous” and promising to pray for his victims.

“This entire situation has been very distressing,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar acknowledged in a statement posted on the Duggar family website.

“God’s grace has sustained us today, thanks to the love and prayers of so many. Anyone who has been victimized by CSAM [child sexual abuse materials]has our hearts and prayers.” The Duggars, who live in Arkansas, went on to say: “We will do everything we can in the coming days to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and her children. As parents, we will never stop praying and loving Joshua, just as we do all of our children.” “We put our faith in God in every aspect of life. He is our refuge and source of strength. Thank you for your well-wishes.” After CSAM was discovered on his office computer at a used car dealership, Josh Duggar, 33, was arrested on two federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to prosecutors, some of the material contained sexually explicit conduct with youngsters under the age of 12. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, a family acquaintance stated in court that Duggar had been assaulting girls since he was 12 years old.

Duggar pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him guilty of all charges after a trial. He is currently awaiting sentencing and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

There has yet to be a sentencing date scheduled.

“Our office will continue to hunt out any persons who attempt to harm children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography, regardless of money, social rank, or renown,” said prosecuting U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes.

Josh Duggar, the youngest of 19 siblings and the father of seven children, rose to popularity on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. The show followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who are devout Baptists, as they raised their 19 children in a rural village in the Ozark Mountains.

As a result, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the show. This is a condensed version of the information.