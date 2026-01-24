Michelin-Starred Chef Aktar Islam to Launch London Restaurant Focused on Awadhi Cuisine

Renowned Indian chef Aktar Islam, celebrated for his two Michelin stars at Birmingham’s Opheem, is set to open a new restaurant in London this spring. The highly anticipated venue, named Oudh 1722, will offer a distinctive focus on Awadhi cuisine from the northern Indian city of Lucknow. Islam’s decision to expand to the capital marks a major milestone in his culinary career, bringing a lesser-known yet historically rich Indian culinary tradition to a new audience.

A Modern Take on an Ancient Culinary Tradition

Oudh 1722 will open in Borough, London, taking over the former Lupin’s site, which closed its doors before Christmas. This marks Islam’s long-awaited London debut, as he has been contemplating the move for some time. While Opheem in Birmingham is known for its modern and inventive approach to pan-Indian cuisine, Oudh 1722 will delve into the subtle and fragrant flavors of Awadhi cuisine, known for its connection to the Persian influences of Lucknow’s royal courts.

The choice of Lucknow, a city recognized by UNESCO as a “Creative City of Gastronomy,” is a fitting one. The city is renowned for its complex biryanis, elegant kebabs, and slow-cooked curries, which are traditionally prepared using the labor-intensive dum pukht method. This slow-cooking technique, where food is sealed in a pot and cooked over low heat, enhances the depth of flavor, a hallmark of Awadhi cuisine.

Islam, who began his culinary journey at the age of 13 in his father’s restaurant, has spent more than two decades mastering his craft. His deep respect for Awadhi cooking, despite its rarity in the UK, drove him to create a space that celebrates the flavors of this vibrant region. “With Oudh 1722, my goal is to bring the flavors of Awadh to London, showcasing the techniques, generosity, and hospitality that defined the Nawabi courts of Lucknow,” Islam stated.

What to Expect from Oudh 1722

The restaurant, expected to open in April 2026, will be positioned as a high-end dining destination, though likely more casual in atmosphere compared to the fine-dining experience at Opheem. The focus will be on offering an authentic taste of Awadhi dishes, prepared with time-honored methods to capture the essence of the region’s rich culinary history. Guests can expect aromatic biryanis, finely crafted kebabs, and curries that showcase the slow-cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations.

With Oudh 1722, Islam hopes to introduce a wider audience to the culinary treasures of Lucknow, which has long been considered one of India’s gastronomic epicenters. The opening of the restaurant is set to be a significant addition to London’s already impressive culinary landscape, as it continues to attract world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs from around the globe.