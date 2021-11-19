Michael Vaughn, a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since July, was most likely kidnapped near his home, according to police.

During a news conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff stated that the hunt for Michael will continue until the youngster is found.

Despite extensive ground searches in a two-mile radius of the family home using search dogs, drones, helicopters, local homeowners, and multiple law enforcement agencies over the past few months, Huff claimed no progress has been made. According to Huff, this raises the chances that Michael was kidnapped.

More than a dozen law enforcement organizations, including the FBI, have searched 3,000 acres of land in rural western Idaho, 29 miles of riverbank, drained canals, and gone through dozens of security camera files since the 5-year-abduction, old’s according to Fox News.

“We’ve gotten a few solid leads,” Huff remarked. “We work on them on a daily basis. We simply discover that, at the end of the day, they lead us nowhere.” On July 27, Michael vanished from his Fruitland area, a small Idaho town. He was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue boxer underwear, and flip-flops outside his home around 6:30 p.m. He stands 3 feet 6 inches tall, has blond hair, blue eyes, and weighs 50 pounds, and goes by the moniker “Monkey.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Brandi Neal, the boy’s mother, begged for aid from the public at a news conference on Thursday, claiming her family is broken without him.

“I’m here to ask you to remember Michael’s face, name, and story in every single one of your hearts, eyes, and brains,” she said. “Please, if you know anything, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please This is my son, and he is my baby. I require his return.” Despite the fact that they are not suspects, authorities are looking for at least four persons who were in the area when Michael vanished. On the evening of July 27, two of them were seen on foot, while two vehicles — a Honda Pilot and a Dodge Avenger — left the neighborhood the same night.

Anyone who gives information will be eligible for a $50,100 reward from the city.