Michael Thomas claims Everton for Rafa Benitez and sends a message to Liverpool fans.

Michael Thomas, a former Liverpool player, is unsurprised by Everton’s decision to hire Rafa Benitez as their new manager.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure to Real Madrid at the start of the month, Benitez was named the new Everton manager at the end of June.

The 61-year-old brings a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

However, because of his time with Liverpool, his selection is possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Despite Benitez’s choice to cross the Merseyside divide, Thomas is urging the Reds to support his decision.

“He [Benitez] is a very talented manager who has worked at the highest level, so it is no surprise that Everton picked him up,” he told CaughtOffside.

“His professionalism cannot be questioned, so they have a quality manager on their hands.

“It’s strange to see a manager leave Liverpool and join Everton, but I hope the fans respect his decision.”