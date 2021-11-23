Michael Strahan of Good Morning America will fly on the next Blue Origin flight.

Michael Strahan, co-anchor of “Good Morning America,” will be on Blue Origin’s next flight, the New Shepard rocket’s third human flight, on Dec. 9, 2021, with liftoff at 9 a.m. CT.

Strahan was present for the first takeoff, which he described as “mind-blowing.” He accepted “without hesitation” an offer to go into space when he received it. Last week, he was suited for a flying suit and tried out a flight seat.

“I want to go to space,” says the narrator “he stated “It was truly mind-blowing to be present at the first launch… This, I feel, is the way to be original and creative, as well as pioneers in aviation and now space exploration.” “It’ll take a while, but I believe it will usher in a slew of technological advances and innovations here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.” You truly feel like you’re part of a fantastic team when you see how excited everyone is to do this and join together.” Strahan is a media personality, journalist, and former NFL player who spent his whole 15-year career with the New York Giants.

With his flight into orbit on the New Shepard, William Shatner became the oldest person to ever travel into space. In October, Blue Origin announced plans to launch a private space station with a capacity of ten people.

NASA also stated that this new era of space exploration and space tourism, spearheaded by companies like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, will reduce the cost of space travel while also advancing science and technology.

However, many people have criticized the space tourism sector, including Prince William, who expressed concerns about the industry’s influence on climate change in October.