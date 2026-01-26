Michael Sheen to Investigate Toxic Chemical Contamination in Wales for BBC Series

Actor Michael Sheen will lead a new BBC documentary series delving into the ongoing issue of toxic chemical contamination in South Wales. The two-part series, titled Buried, will build upon the award-winning BBC Radio 4 podcast Buried: The Last Witness and address a significant environmental crisis that has plagued the region for decades. Sheen, a Welsh native, will revisit the controversial findings of Douglas Gowan, a researcher who uncovered alarming levels of hazardous chemicals leaching from a local landfill.

A Personal and Community-Focused Investigation

In 2017, Gowan, who passed away in 2018, revealed that poly-chlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a fire-retardant chemical, had been buried in dumpsites near farmland in South Wales. These chemicals, which are known to never biodegrade, were found to be interfering with the local food chain, posing long-term risks to public health. Sheen, deeply affected by the issue due to his ties to the area, met with Gowan before his death and has since been determined to bring the story to light.

The actor, best known for roles in Good Omens and Frost/Nixon, will lead the investigation into the environmental crisis, meeting with affected communities, scientists, local officials, and journalists. Sheen emphasized the importance of seeking the truth about what lies beneath the ground in his home region, stating, “It’s about seeking answers, but also about responsibility – what we do now matters for the future of these communities.”

Sheen, who grew up in Port Talbot, a town in close proximity to the affected sites, believes that the impact of these chemicals is both a personal and urgent matter. “This is a story that has troubled Wales for decades,” he said. “In this series, we try to uncover the truth about what is beneath our feet, hear from the communities affected, and understand how something so insidious could stay buried for so long.”

The documentary series is set to air on BBC Two, BBC One Wales, and BBC iPlayer, with additional details to be announced. It is produced by Wall To Wall and Smoke Trail Productions and commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Factual.

Nick Andrews, the head of BBC Cymru Wales, highlighted the significance of Sheen’s personal connection to the subject, saying, “This is a hugely important series anchored by Michael and his extraordinary connection to the story.” Meanwhile, Jack Bootle, BBC’s head of commissioning for specialist factual, called it an “important investigation” into the issue of “forever chemicals,” which are becoming a significant environmental concern across the UK.