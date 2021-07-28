Michael Rosen adds, “I’m still suffering from the effects of Covid.”

After being taken to the hospital with Covid last year, author Michael Rosen has stated that he is still suffering from the virus’s symptoms.

After being sent to intensive care, the poet and author, 75, spent 40 days in an induced coma while he tried to recover from his illness.

Rosen will speak at a London Literature Festival event about his experience with the NHS, which he claims saved his life.

“In terms of symptoms, I have a blurry left eye, a left ear that doesn’t hear very well, numb toes, and I get dizzy very frequently, which is minor, and then I get vertigo every now and again,” he explained.

“The vertigo isn’t common for me, but I do have dizzy patches while walking.”

“I have to consciously think about breathing,” he added.

“That may be a result of Covid, or it could be a result of the coma, or both.”

Rosen has written a book on his sickness called Many Different Kinds Of Love.

He claimed that writing about his experience had aided him in processing what had occurred.

He explained, “You have feelings swirling around in your head that you can’t always understand or live with.”

“And then, if you write them down, things start to make sense.”

Rosen attributes his survival to the NHS.

“The treatment I received was quite amazing,” he remarked.

“They saved my life,” says the narrator. I was in grave danger of dying when I was taken in.”

He went on to say that he wishes to “pay back” the NHS by alerting people about the lifesaving care he received at the London Literature Festival.

Rosen will perform at the festival’s event at the Southbank Centre on October 30 alongside novelist Kate Mosse.