Michael Owen, Paul Merson, and Mark Lawrenson have reached an agreement on a prediction for Liverpool’s match against Brighton.

When Liverpool hosts Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, they will be looking to make it five wins in a row in all competitions.

The Reds have yet to lose a game this season and will try to build on last weekend’s fantastic 5-0 triumph over Manchester United, which Graham Potter’s side won last time out.

The Seagulls had a strong start to the season and are presently fifth in the Premier League table, but they haven’t won in their previous five games and fell 4-1 at home to Manchester City in their most recent league encounter.

However, how do the experts think Liverpool will fare against Potter’s team?

“Brighton have so far impressed me, and even when they were 3-0 down against Manchester City last weekend, they kept going and caused City some issues,” says the manager “BBC Sport spoke with Lawrenson.

“Liverpool has now gone 14 games without losing in all competitions this season, winning 11 of them.

“Everyone is soaring, so whoever they play must believe they will win.”

Liverpool defeated Brighton 3-0.

“On their day, Brighton are a decent team that can pull off an upset,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I believe this will be a more difficult game for Liverpool than their match against Manchester United.

“Brighton play a wide-open style of football, and they do leave open areas down the channel for their opponents to exploit.”

“At the moment, I can’t see Liverpool losing this game, and I’m going with another win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.”

Liverpool defeated Brighton 3-1.

Owen told BetVictor, “I was surprised by Brighton’s outcome against City.”

“I didn’t believe they were awful players; it was just a City masterclass, which can happen to any team.”

“I anticipate Brighton to respond, but Liverpool will still have too much. The Reds will find it difficult to duplicate their performance from last week.” Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-1.