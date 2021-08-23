Michael Owen is unable to avoid the brutal reality of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres, as old Liverpool wounds refuse to heal.

As the old adage goes, time is a great healer. It all depends on who you are in football.

Fernando Torres virtually hung up his boots at Liverpool before submitting a transfer request in January 2011 to force through a £50 million move to bitter rivals Chelsea.

His misfortunes at Stamford Bridge, as well as his return to Anfield for a charity match in 2015, guaranteed that he was finally forgiven by the majority of the fanbase.

Following statements from the then 20-year-old in an unsanctioned interview with BBC Sport and from his agent when he rejected down a new deal at Anfield before forcing through the departure, Raheem Sterling is understandably still despised.

Luis Suarez, on the other hand, went on strike in the summer of 2013 to force through a contentious transfer to Arsenal, but was forced to retreat when it became evident that his exit wish would not be granted.

Instantly forgiven, he went on to have the season of his life as Liverpool came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League, and despite him biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup on his way out as he received his desired move to Barcelona, there was little ill blood.

When Philippe Coutinho wanted to join Barcelona in the summer of 2017, he submitted a transfer request on the eve of the new season before claiming injury. Despite being miraculously fit to play for Brazil, he was suddenly unavailable to play until after the transfer window ended, as the Reds were able to keep hold of the Brazilian until he finally left in a club-record £142 million transaction.

The playmaker now occupies a tumultuous position in Liverpool fans’ hearts, with some ready for him to return to Anfield and others unable to forget him.

Javier Mascherano also went on strike before moving for Barcelona in the summer of 2010, while Steve McManaman played out his contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in 1999, with the both perhaps now being the subject of apathy in the Reds.