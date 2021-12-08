Michael Owen, a former Liverpool striker, highlights the differences between Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe.

Michael Owen, a former Liverpool striker, has drawn a parallel between Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe.

The former Reds striker was a pundit for BT Sport’s coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League victory over AC Milan.

After a 2-1 victory at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side made history by becoming the first English team to win all six Champions League group games.

Fikayo Tomori of Milan scored first, but Salah and Divock Origi added goals to ensure Liverpool took all three points.

On Tuesday night, another squad in play was Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Club Brugge 4-1.

Mbappe struck twice in the first seven minutes for the Ligue 1 club, with Lionel Messi scoring the other two goals.

Following Liverpool’s victory over Milan, Owen made a comparison between Salah and Mbappe, focusing on the Egyptian’s early career.

“Well, he’s a wonderful player with tremendous pace,” Owen said of Mbappe. “We can finish, and he has all the traits that make you think he could go on to be the best in the world once Messi and Ronaldo hang up their boots.”

“When we see Salah play, he has a similar pace to Mbappe, but when you see him play in a Chelsea shirt, you don’t see the same touch of class.”

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s grown and astonished everyone, but this man is virtually the genuine deal from the start, and who knows where he’ll end up.”