Michael K Williams, the actor from The Wire, was discovered deceased at the age of 54.

Michael K Williams, 54, of The Wire fame, was discovered dead at his Brooklyn home, according to police sources.

Williams, who is most known for his role as the flamboyant Omar Little on HBO’s popular crime thriller, was discovered on Monday about 2 p.m. local time, according to PA.

Williams, who had a noticeable facial scar from a bar brawl on his 25th birthday, appeared in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV feature Bessie in addition to The Wire.

For Bessie, The Night Of, When They See Us, and Lovecraft Country, he received four Emmy nominations.

Williams joined the cast of Sony’s unnamed biopic of legendary world heavyweight champion George Foreman last week.

Doc Broadus, Foreman’s trainer and mentor, was to be played by him.

The Road, Inherent Vice, and 12 Years A Slave were among his other film roles.

Williams, on the other hand, is most known for Omar, a gay, ethically ambiguous criminal who frequently attacks drug traffickers.

While prowling the streets of Baltimore, the character was recognized for his unusual duster jacket, which he donned to conceal weapons.

Isiah Whitlock Jr, who co-starred in The Wire with Williams, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

“Shocked and saddened by Michael K Williams’ death,” he said. One of the world’s kindest brothers, with the biggest heart. An excellent actor with a beautiful soul. May you rest in peace. “May God bless you.”