Michael Johnston, the CEO of a record label, is accused of setting up a hidden camera to film Nanny naked.

A Chicago music label owner is accused of installing concealed cameras throughout his home, including the bathroom, to record his nanny and her companion.

According to a legal action brought by the two ladies, Michael Johnston, 38, former CEO of Audiotree, and his wife Kelly Johnston installed cameras in their house and videotaped the women as they undressed or showered without their knowledge.

The Chicago Sun-Times got a copy of the lawsuit, which stated that one of the cameras was disguised within a picture frame and pointed toward a bathtub that the two women were urged to use while caring for the couple’s two children.

The babysitter discovered the concealed cameras in February 2020 after finding one hidden in the photo frame, according to the publication.

Video allegedly shows Johnston adjusting a camera to film a whirlpool bath and then standing in the bath to evaluate the results on his iPhone, according to the lawsuit.

On November 9, Johnston was arrested in Lake View, Chicago, and charged with felony unlawful video recording. His wife is not facing any charges.

According to the Sun-Times, he is scheduled to appear in court later on Wednesday.

“Mr. Johnston takes these claims seriously and will continue to work through the appropriate legal procedure,” his attorney Damon Cheronis told the newspaper.

“We think it’s vital to raise attention to the problems that can occur when someone’s privacy is violated—the long-term ramifications and anguish to the victims,” Gail Eisenberg, the two women’s attorney, told the Sun-Times.

The women are suing Johnston and his wife for more than $75,000 in damages.

The following is our official statement on Michael Johnston.

According to a statement posted on the company’s social media channels, the former music executive has been fired from his role at Audiotree and its affiliated firms.

Johnston was no longer involved with the “Audiotree team,” according to a statement released on Tuesday.

It said: “Michael Johnston, co-founder of Audiotree, Audiotree Presents, Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and Tied House, has been dismissed as President and CEO as a result of the allegations against him.

"Johnston is no longer a part of the team as of Saturday, November 12.