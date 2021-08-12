Michael Johnson calls on the Paralympic movement to make classifications more transparent and equitable.

Michael Johnson believes that paralympic sport needs to step up its efforts to develop a new classification system that is easier to grasp for a bigger audience.

According to Statista, global viewership estimates for the Rio 2016 Paralympics surpassed four billion people, and that number could rise for Tokyo 2020, which begins on August 24.

Johnson, a four-time Olympic champion, is a staunch supporter of the Paralympic movement, but believes it must fulfill public demand for a more transparent and equitable method of grouping participants.

“That is a view that is shared by a lot of people, myself included,” the 53-year-old American told the PA news agency.

“I believe it is a difficulty, and I do not believe it is a secret, that Paralympic sport will face as people shift away from simply enjoying and supporting out of sympathy.

“When people see it and say, ‘Hey, this is good sport,’ which is exactly what paralympic athletes want to see and be recognized for, and I’m sure that’s exactly what the Paralympic movement wants – to be recognized as competitive sport.

“As people begin to see it from that perspective, the Paralympic movement will need to do more work to ensure that the categories are obvious to people and that they understand it.”

Johnson urged spectators who were put off by the complexity to persevere with it, but added that the classification system needed to be made more equitable for the participants.

“They need to level the playing field, and I know that’s something they’re working on right now, and it won’t be easy,” he said.

“Wow, that’s going to be a big job. So, to those who are watching and frustrated, I would advise them to be patient.

“At the same time, fans of Paralympic sport and competitors will have to continue to insist that improvements to the classification be made so that it is as equitable as possible.

“I’m not sure how fair and level you can get given that everyone’s impairment is different.

“When you compare it to Olympic sport, everyone’s talent is different, so there’s probably an argument that, well, everyone’s different.

“However, I believe.”

“The summary comes to an end.”